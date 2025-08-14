English

Climate Threat: Ocean Waves May Soon Hit Easter Island’s Iconic Moai

Climate change Aug 14 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Sea Level Rise Is Threatening Rapa Nui

Recent research shows that rising oceans could cause seasonal waves to reach the famous Ahu Tongariki platform by 2080, putting this cultural landmark at serious risk.

Rapa Nui

Rapa Nui is home to world-famous statues. The island is known for its moai statues, which are a major part of its culture and global identity.

Over 50 Cultural Sites Could Be Impacted

Up to 51 important cultural sites on the island are in danger due to future coastal flooding.

Research Team

The research was led by Noah Paoa, a PhD student at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, and published in the Journal of Cultural Heritage.

Local Identity And Traditions

Paoa emphasized that these cultural areas help Rapa Nui people maintain their traditions and community identity.

Tourism

The island’s economy depends heavily on tourism, and damage to these sites could threaten livelihoods.

Losing These Sites Could Hurt UNESCO Status

If the cultural damage becomes too severe, Rapa Nui could even lose its UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.

Researchers Used Advanced Computer Models

The team built a “digital twin” (a computer-based replica) of the island to simulate how waves and flooding might behave with future sea level rise.

Mapping Flood Risks

They combined flooding predictions with maps of cultural sites to show which places are most at risk.

Waves Could Reach Ahu Tongariki Within Decades

According to their models, seasonal waves may start hitting the platform as soon as 2080, depending on how fast sea levels rise.

This Isn’t Just a Local Problem

What’s happening on Rapa Nui reflects challenges faced by other coastal communities worldwide, including in Hawaii.

Cultural Sites Face Similar Dangers

Coastal heiau (temples) and burial sites in Hawaii are also vulnerable to flooding and erosion.

Next Steps Include Studying Hawaii’s Risks

Paoa is now using the same methods to look at cultural sites in Hawaii, hoping to find ways to adapt and protect them.

Source:

Read more at Sciencedaily.com 

Research published in Journal of Cultural Heritage

