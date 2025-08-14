Climate Threat: Ocean Waves May Soon Hit Easter Island’s Iconic Moai

Recent research shows that rising oceans could cause seasonal waves to reach the famous Ahu Tongariki platform by 2080, putting this cultural landmark at serious risk.
Rapa Nui is home to world-famous statues. The island is known for its moai statues, which are a major part of its culture and global identity.
Up to 51 important cultural sites on the island are in danger due to future coastal flooding.
The research was led by Noah Paoa, a PhD student at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, and published in the Journal of Cultural Heritage.
Paoa emphasized that these cultural areas help Rapa Nui people maintain their traditions and community identity.
The island’s economy depends heavily on tourism, and damage to these sites could threaten livelihoods.
If the cultural damage becomes too severe, Rapa Nui could even lose its UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.
The team built a “digital twin” (a computer-based replica) of the island to simulate how waves and flooding might behave with future sea level rise.
They combined flooding predictions with maps of cultural sites to show which places are most at risk.
According to their models, seasonal waves may start hitting the platform as soon as 2080, depending on how fast sea levels rise.
What’s happening on Rapa Nui reflects challenges faced by other coastal communities worldwide, including in Hawaii.
Coastal heiau (temples) and burial sites in Hawaii are also vulnerable to flooding and erosion.
Paoa is now using the same methods to look at cultural sites in Hawaii, hoping to find ways to adapt and protect them.
Read more at Sciencedaily.com
Research published in Journal of Cultural Heritage
Tropical Birds Are Disappearing Fast; This Is Why It Matters
How Rapid Global Warming 56 Million Years Ago Reshaped Plant Life
Massive Hidden Canyons Found Beneath Antarctic Ice; See Why It Matters
Is Climate Change Creating a Hurricane Danger Zone in the Atlantic?