Is the Amazon Shrinking? Over 50 Million Hectares Lost in 40 Years

Climate change Aug 18 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Massive Forest Loss in the Amazon

New report says that over the past 40 years, the Brazilian Amazon has lost about 52 million hectares of natural land, that’s an area bigger than Spain.

Image credits: Getty
Huge Land Loss Across Brazil

Across all of Brazil, around 111.7 million hectares of natural land have been lost since 1985, that’s more than three times the size of Germany.

Image credits: Getty
Satellite-Based Research

These findings come from MapBiomas, a project by a group of scientists, tech experts, and NGOs. They study satellite images to track land changes in Brazil.

Image credits: Getty
Fastest Land Conversion in Recent Decades

Although Brazil took nearly 500 years to convert 60% of its land for farming, mining, cities, and roads, the remaining 40% was changed in just the last 40 years.

Image credits: Getty
Deforestation Spikes

The worst deforestation happened between 1995 and 2004. After slowing down for a while, forest loss started speeding up again in the past 10 years.

Image credits: Getty
Shrinking Natural Areas

Back in 1985, 80% of Brazil was still covered in natural ecosystems. By 2024, that number dropped to just 65%.

Image credits: Getty
Pantanal’s Worst Drought in 40 Years

The Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland, had its driest year in 2024. Water levels were 73% lower than the historical average.

Image credits: Getty
Major Losses in the Cerrado

In the Cerrado region (Brazil’s tropical savanna), about 40 million hectares of natural land were cleared over 40 years, a 28% reduction in natural vegetation.

Image credits: Getty
Brazil’s Climate Promises

President Lula da Silva has promised to end deforestation by 2030. The issue will be a key topic at the COP30 climate summit in November 2025, hosted in the Amazon city of Belém.

Image credits: Getty
Source:

Read more at Phys.org

Image credits: Getty

