Carbon Tax Truth: Are We Just Pretending to Fight Climate Change?

Climate change Aug 17 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
What Is Carbon Tax?

Governments charge carbon taxes on fossil fuels (like coal, oil, and natural gas) based on how much carbon dioxide they release when burned.

Carbon Taxes Are Often Misunderstood

They are widely seen as tools to fight climate change, but in many cases, their main goal isn’t to reduce emissions.

The Study Challenges Assumptions

New research, led by Johan Lilliestam, published in One Earth shows that most carbon taxes are not truly climate-focused.

Many Carbon Taxes Are Set Too Low

Out of 25 national carbon taxes in 2023, 19 were introduced at levels too low to make a meaningful impact on reducing emissions.

Low Carbon Taxes Often Serve Other Purposes

Instead of cutting emissions, they’re sometimes used to raise money for general budgets or to meet international expectations.

A Carbon Tax Doesn't Always Mean Climate Progress

Just because a country has a carbon tax doesn’t mean it's seriously tackling climate change, says Lilliestam.

Real Climate Policy Needs Stronger Action

For a carbon tax to reduce emissions, it must be set at a certain price level, something many countries fail to do.

The Study Looked At 19 Countries From 1990–2023

These countries all started with carbon taxes below climate-effective levels. Researchers analysed how the taxes were designed and what governments said they were for.

The Goal

The study found that in the first few years, most low carbon taxes were created for reasons like tax reform, economic goals, or political image, not to cut emissions.

Only a Few Countries Increased the Tax Over Time

Switzerland, France, and Canada showed evidence of starting low and raising the carbon tax later as support grew, a strategy called “within-policy sequencing.”

Change Has Been Slow Overall

Even when countries did raise their carbon taxes, it took a very long time, sometimes up to 30 years.

Most Carbon Taxes Still Fall Short

By 2023, 12 of the 19 countries still had carbon taxes below the minimum level needed to significantly reduce emissions.

Many Countries Allow Exemptions

Even in countries with carbon taxes, many industries are exempt or only partially included, further weakening the climate impact.

Labels Can Be Misleading

Lilliestam warns that countries may point to their carbon taxes to appear climate-friendly, while continuing to delay serious climate actions. 

Source:

Read more at Phys.org

Research published in OneEarth

