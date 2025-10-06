Plant-Based Diets Could Prevent 15 Million Deaths a Year, Report Finds

Shifting to mostly plant-based diets could prevent about 15 million deaths each year by reducing diet-related diseases like diabetes and heart problems.
Changing diets could lower agricultural emissions by 15%, helping to fight climate change, especially if people eat less red meat and dairy in wealthy countries.
The “planetary health diet” suggests eating more grains, fruits, veggies, nuts and legumes, with small amounts of animal protein and limited red meat.
Without fixing food systems, climate goals will fail even with cleaner energy, as food impacts climate, biodiversity, food security, and many global issues.
Food is personal and tied to identity; strict diets can scare people, but even small changes like eating less meat can make a big difference for health and planet.
Food systems also harm biodiversity, water quality, land use, and cause pollution, pushing Earth closer to dangerous environmental tipping points.
The report highlights how farming methods, workers’ conditions, and consumption habits connect, showing that change is possible across the whole food chain.
Eating less beef and lamb in rich countries alone could cut emissions equal to Russia’s yearly total, a huge impact from simple diet changes.
Almost half the world lacks enough healthy food, clean environment, or fair work, hitting minorities, indigenous peoples, women, children, and conflict zones hardest.
Scientists urge leaders at upcoming UN climate talks to include food system reforms in policies to protect health, environment, and social stability.
The study shows human health and planetary health align, so eating better supports both personal wellbeing and the Earth’s survival.
Experts say the world is slowly realising how vital food systems are important for a livable planet, pushing for urgent changes to avoid disaster.
Read more at Phys.org. Research by EAT-Lancet Commission.
