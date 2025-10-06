English

Sea Level Rise Could Put 100 Million Buildings at Risk; Read More

Climate change Oct 06 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Buildings at Risk

Sea level rise could flood over 100 million buildings in the Global South if fossil fuel emissions are not reduced quickly, threatening many coastal communities.

Detailed Mapping

The study used satellite maps and height data to count buildings at risk in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America over centuries.

Unstoppable Rise

Sea level rise is slow but unstoppable due to warming, and it may rise by several metres if fossil fuel use continues unchecked.

Early Flooding

Even a 0.5 metre rise, likely under good emission cuts, could flood around three million buildings in low-lying coastal areas.

Severe Impact

If sea levels rise by five metres or more in a few hundred years, over 100 million buildings could be regularly flooded, causing huge damage.

Critical Infrastructure

Many at-risk buildings are in crowded, low-lying places, including vital infrastructure like ports, factories, and historic sites.

Vulnerable Regions

Some coastal countries are more vulnerable due to local land shapes and where people have built homes and businesses.

Planning Aid

The research helps urban planners and governments prepare for sea level rise by showing which areas face the biggest threats.

Global Effects

Sea level rise will affect everyone, even those not near the coast, because it disrupts ports that supply food, fuel, and goods worldwide.

Adaptation Tools

The study offers a public map tool to help communities plan protective measures, adapt land use, or move away from flooded zones early.

Source:

Read more at Phys.org. Research published in npj Urban Sustainability.

Image credits: Getty

