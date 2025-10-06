Sea level rise could flood over 100 million buildings in the Global South if fossil fuel emissions are not reduced quickly, threatening many coastal communities.
The study used satellite maps and height data to count buildings at risk in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America over centuries.
Sea level rise is slow but unstoppable due to warming, and it may rise by several metres if fossil fuel use continues unchecked.
Even a 0.5 metre rise, likely under good emission cuts, could flood around three million buildings in low-lying coastal areas.
If sea levels rise by five metres or more in a few hundred years, over 100 million buildings could be regularly flooded, causing huge damage.
Many at-risk buildings are in crowded, low-lying places, including vital infrastructure like ports, factories, and historic sites.
Some coastal countries are more vulnerable due to local land shapes and where people have built homes and businesses.
The research helps urban planners and governments prepare for sea level rise by showing which areas face the biggest threats.
Sea level rise will affect everyone, even those not near the coast, because it disrupts ports that supply food, fuel, and goods worldwide.
The study offers a public map tool to help communities plan protective measures, adapt land use, or move away from flooded zones early.
Read more at Phys.org. Research published in npj Urban Sustainability.
