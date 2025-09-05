English

Climate Change: What Happens to Coral Reefs as Oceans Get Hotter?

Climate change Sep 05 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Climate Change and Coral Species

As oceans warm due to climate change, new research offers a glimmer of hope, some coral species may adapt, but not without serious challenges.

Some Coral Species May Survive Warming Seas

Ohio State scientists found Stylophora pistillata from the Red Sea can survive hotter waters, but they don’t grow or thrive well under long-term heat.

Corals Shrank Under Warm Temperatures

After 6 months, corals in 27.5°C water were 30% smaller; in 30°C water, they shrank by 70%, showing that heat stunts coral growth even if it doesn't kill them.

Smaller Corals May Harm Marine Life

Smaller coral means weaker reef ecosystems. Lead author Ann Marie Hulver warns this could affect fish, tourism, and food sources tied to reef health.

Corals Show Early Signs of Heat Resilience

For the first 11 weeks, corals handled the heat fairly well. But long-term exposure raised their stress and energy needs, slowing growth and function.

Cooler Water Helps Coral Recovery

After one month back in 25°C water, corals began to recover. However, their darker colour showed lasting stress, even if they looked mostly healthy.

Even Tough Corals Have Limits

Co-author Prof. Andrea Grottoli says survival isn’t enough. If corals stay stressed for too long, their systems can break down over time.

Future Ocean Heat Could Push Reefs Too Far

With oceans expected to warm by 3°C by 2100, scientists warn even resilient corals may not cope forever if temperatures keep rising.

More Research Is Urgently Needed

Hulver says this 6-month study is just a glimpse. Long-term studies are needed to see how coral reproduction and survival play out over years.

All Coral Reefs Still Need Urgent Help

Despite hope for some coral species, researchers stress that global coral reefs remain in crisis and need protection to survive future climate change.

Source:

Read more at Phys.org. Fighting extinction, coral reefs show signs of adapting to warming seas

