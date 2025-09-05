As oceans warm due to climate change, new research offers a glimmer of hope, some coral species may adapt, but not without serious challenges.
Ohio State scientists found Stylophora pistillata from the Red Sea can survive hotter waters, but they don’t grow or thrive well under long-term heat.
After 6 months, corals in 27.5°C water were 30% smaller; in 30°C water, they shrank by 70%, showing that heat stunts coral growth even if it doesn't kill them.
Smaller coral means weaker reef ecosystems. Lead author Ann Marie Hulver warns this could affect fish, tourism, and food sources tied to reef health.
For the first 11 weeks, corals handled the heat fairly well. But long-term exposure raised their stress and energy needs, slowing growth and function.
After one month back in 25°C water, corals began to recover. However, their darker colour showed lasting stress, even if they looked mostly healthy.
Co-author Prof. Andrea Grottoli says survival isn’t enough. If corals stay stressed for too long, their systems can break down over time.
With oceans expected to warm by 3°C by 2100, scientists warn even resilient corals may not cope forever if temperatures keep rising.
Hulver says this 6-month study is just a glimpse. Long-term studies are needed to see how coral reproduction and survival play out over years.
Despite hope for some coral species, researchers stress that global coral reefs remain in crisis and need protection to survive future climate change.
Read more at Phys.org. Fighting extinction, coral reefs show signs of adapting to warming seas
