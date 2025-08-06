US Northeast Braces for the Worst Hurricane Since 1938, Experts Warn

The US Northeast may be on the verge of a major hurricane disaster.
Experts warn the region is overdue for a powerful storm with the potential to cause massive destruction.
AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a major warning for a powerful hurricane strike. The region has not received any major hurricane landfall in over 70 years.
Alex DaSilva, lead hurricane expert at AccuWeather, says a Category 1 or stronger hurricane hasn’t hit the region directly in over 30 years.
This future hurricane is predicted to be as destructive as the Great New England Hurricane of 1938.
The Great New England Hurricane killed 700 people and caused $450 million in damage (worth billions today).
If a similar storm struck today, experts estimate that the damage and economic loss could reach $440 billion.
Superstorm Sandy (2012), though not a major hurricane, caused $210 billion in damage and massive infrastructure disruption across New Jersey and beyond.
Rising ocean temperatures are likely to intensify future storms, making their impact even more catastrophic.
The population in the region in 1938 was 16.7 million and today, it is 57 million. The situation demands stronger disaster readiness.
AccuWeather estimates that 3-6 storms could impact the US directly this hurricane season, although no elevated risk is currently forecast for the Northeast.
Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather’s chief meteorologist, stated: "This kind of storm will happen again in New England; it's just a question of when."
Experts urge residents, emergency services, and businesses to prepare now, as one major hurricane could create unprecedented loss in the region.