US Northeast Braces for the Worst Hurricane Since 1938, Experts Warn

Climate change Aug 06 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
US Northeast

The US Northeast may be on the verge of a major hurricane disaster.

Image credits: Getty
Destructive Hurricane

Experts warn the region is overdue for a powerful storm with the potential to cause massive destruction.

Hurricane Warning by AccuWeather

AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a major warning for a powerful hurricane strike. The region has not received any major hurricane landfall in over 70 years.

What the Experts Say?

Alex DaSilva, lead hurricane expert at AccuWeather, says a Category 1 or stronger hurricane hasn’t hit the region directly in over 30 years.

Great New England Hurricane of 1938

This future hurricane is predicted to be as destructive as the Great New England Hurricane of 1938.

Massive Damage

The Great New England Hurricane killed 700 people and caused $450 million in damage (worth billions today).

Loss of $440 Billion Estimated

If a similar storm struck today, experts estimate that the damage and economic loss could reach $440 billion.

Superstorm Sandy

Superstorm Sandy (2012), though not a major hurricane, caused $210 billion in damage and massive infrastructure disruption across New Jersey and beyond.

Future Storms

Rising ocean temperatures are likely to intensify future storms, making their impact even more catastrophic.

Population in the Region

The population in the region in 1938 was 16.7 million and today, it is 57 million. The situation demands stronger disaster readiness.

Hurricane Season in the US

AccuWeather estimates that 3-6 storms could impact the US directly this hurricane season, although no elevated risk is currently forecast for the Northeast.

Storm Likely Soon

Jonathan Porter, AccuWeather’s chief meteorologist, stated: "This kind of storm will happen again in New England; it's just a question of when."

Stay Alert!

Experts urge residents, emergency services, and businesses to prepare now, as one major hurricane could create unprecedented loss in the region.

