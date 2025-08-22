English

Is Extreme Heat Messing with Our Moods? MIT Study Says Yes

Climate change Aug 22 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Hot Weather Affects Emotions

A new global study shows that extremely hot days make people feel more negative, not just physically uncomfortable.

Social Media Reflects Real-Time Mood

Researchers analyzed 1.2 billion social media posts from platforms like Twitter and Weibo to track how people feel on very hot days.

Global Scale, Local Impact

The study covered 157 countries and 65 languages, showing that this is a worldwide trend, not limited to a specific region.

Mood Drops More In Poorer Countries

In countries with lower income levels, people’s moods became 25% more negative during extreme heat (above 35°C or 95°F), compared to just 8% in wealthier countries.

Heat Hurts More Than Health

Prof Siqi Zheng from MIT says this study reveals that rising temperatures also damage emotional well-being, not just health or productivity.

Technology Behind the Research

Researchers used a powerful AI tool called BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers) to analyze the sentiment of posts.

They Measured Mood on a Scale

Each post was rated from 0.0 (very negative) to 1.0 (very positive), giving a clear picture of how emotions shift with temperature changes.

Weather Data Was Mapped to Emotions

The posts were connected to 2,988 different locations and matched with local weather data to see how temperature affected mood.

Income Plays a Big Role

Using World Bank income data, they found that poorer countries suffer triple the emotional impact of extreme heat compared to richer ones.

Real-Time Emotional Monitoring

Dr Wang, one of the authors, says social media gives a live, global snapshot of human emotions, which surveys can’t easily do.

Long-Term Forecast Is Worrying

By the year 2100, based on climate models, they expect a 2.3% drop in emotional well-being just from higher temperatures.

Everyone Will Need to Adapt Emotionally

Dr Obradovich says as the climate continues to change, society must learn how to cope emotionally with more frequent heat stress.

Vulnerable Groups

Since kids and the elderly don’t post much on social media, the study may underestimate the full emotional impact, and these groups are likely even more vulnerable.

Future Research

The dataset is publicly available, and the researchers hope others will use it to explore more about how climate affects mental health.

Research Team

Read more at Phys.org. This work is part of the Global Sentiment Project by the MIT Sustainable Urbanization Lab.

