Inhalers Emit as Much Carbon as 530,000 Petrol Cars, UCLA Study Shows

Inhalers used in the US each year emit as much carbon as 530,000 petrol cars, says a major UCLA Health study published in JAMA.
Metered-dose inhalers caused 98% of emissions due to hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) gases. These are strong greenhouse gases once used in aerosol sprays.
Dry powder and soft mist inhalers are safer for the planet, as they deliver medicine without using polluting gas propellants.
Dr William Feldman (UCLA) warns that inhalers add to health care’s carbon footprint, risking both human health and the environment.
There’s a big chance to switch to lower-emission inhalers, helping patients and cutting carbon at the same time, says Dr Feldman.
Researchers used a full US prescription database, looking at drug and device types, propellants, brands, and insurers to assess impact.
Next, the team will study at-risk groups like Medicaid patients, and compare health outcomes between high- and low-emission inhalers.
"A key first step to driving change is understanding the true scale of the problem," says Feldman. Targeted changes can cut pollution and still protect patients.
Read more at Phys.org. Research published in JAMA.
