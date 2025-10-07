English

Inhalers Emit as Much Carbon as 530,000 Petrol Cars, UCLA Study Shows

Climate change Oct 07 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
Massive Carbon Cost

Inhalers used in the US each year emit as much carbon as 530,000 petrol cars, says a major UCLA Health study published in JAMA.

Image credits: Getty
Main Culprit: Propellants

Metered-dose inhalers caused 98% of emissions due to hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) gases. These are strong greenhouse gases once used in aerosol sprays.

Image credits: Getty
Greener Alternatives Exist

Dry powder and soft mist inhalers are safer for the planet, as they deliver medicine without using polluting gas propellants.

Image credits: Getty
Health vs Planet

Dr William Feldman (UCLA) warns that inhalers add to health care’s carbon footprint, risking both human health and the environment.

Image credits: Getty
Time for Change

There’s a big chance to switch to lower-emission inhalers, helping patients and cutting carbon at the same time, says Dr Feldman.

Image credits: Getty
Detailed US Data

Researchers used a full US prescription database, looking at drug and device types, propellants, brands, and insurers to assess impact.

Image credits: Getty
Future Research Plans

Next, the team will study at-risk groups like Medicaid patients, and compare health outcomes between high- and low-emission inhalers.

Image credits: Getty
Scale of Emissions

"A key first step to driving change is understanding the true scale of the problem," says Feldman. Targeted changes can cut pollution and still protect patients.

Image credits: Getty
Source:

Read more at Phys.org. Research published in JAMA.

Image credits: Getty

