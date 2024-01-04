India News

YS Sharmila joins Congress: Top 7 points on her political journey

Image credits: X

1. Family legacy and party association:

Sharmila, daughter of late former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has been intricately linked with the Congress party, owing to her family's strong association with it.
 

Image credits: X

2. Fallout from YSR's tragic demise

Following YS Rajasekhara Reddy's passing in a plane, Jaganmohan Reddy's political moves led to his and his mother's resignation from the party.

Image credits: X

3. Initial alignment and political journey

Initially aligning herself with her brother's YSRCP, Sharmila served as the party convener, actively participating in campaigns alongside her mother YS Vijayamma.

Image credits: X

4. Emergence in YSRCP's victory

Her active involvement led to YSRCP's electoral success, notably winning a Parliament seat in the corresponding by-elections.

Image credits: X

5. Parting of ways and formation of own party

Despite her initial alignment with YSRCP, Sharmila parted ways due to political differences, launching her own political party in Telangana in July 2021.

Image credits: X

6. Hints of Congress affiliation

From 2022 onward, Sharmila hinted at joining the Congress, meeting key leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi as part of this apparent alignment.

Image credits: X

7. 2024 election dynamics in Andhra Pradesh

Sharmila's political maneuvers, preceding the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh, are poised to ignite a significant electoral showdown between the siblings.

Image credits: X
Find Next One