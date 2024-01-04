YS Sharmila joins Congress: Top 7 points on her political journey

India News
Sharmila, daughter of late former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has been intricately linked with the Congress party, owing to her family's strong association with it.
Following YS Rajasekhara Reddy's passing in a plane, Jaganmohan Reddy's political moves led to his and his mother's resignation from the party.
Initially aligning herself with her brother's YSRCP, Sharmila served as the party convener, actively participating in campaigns alongside her mother YS Vijayamma.
Her active involvement led to YSRCP's electoral success, notably winning a Parliament seat in the corresponding by-elections.
Despite her initial alignment with YSRCP, Sharmila parted ways due to political differences, launching her own political party in Telangana in July 2021.
From 2022 onward, Sharmila hinted at joining the Congress, meeting key leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi as part of this apparent alignment.
Sharmila's political maneuvers, preceding the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections in Andhra Pradesh, are poised to ignite a significant electoral showdown between the siblings.