Gujarat's Surya Namaskar feat: 7 benefits of practising this yoga

Gujarat achieved a world record with over a thousand people participating in this practice of Surya Namaskar simultaneously. Let's look at the health benefits of yoga.

Image credits: Freepik

Improved Posture

The asana focuses on body alignment, aiding in maintaining good posture

Image credits: FreePik

Increased Blood Circulation

Practicing regularly boosts blood circulation, promoting better oxygen supply to the body.

Image credits: FreePik

Balanced Energy Levels

This yoga asana helps in balancing energy levels, reducing fatigue and lethargy.

Image credits: FreePik

Enhanced Mental Clarity

The combination of movement and breathwork in this asana improves mental focus and clarity.

Image credits: FreePik

Improved Flexibility

Daily practice of this yoga asana enhances flexibility, promoting better range of motion in joints and muscles

Image credits: FreePik

Enhanced Strength

The asana targets various muscle groups, contributing to overall strength and stability.

Image credits: FreePik

Stress Reduction

Regular practice helps in reducing stress and promoting a sense of calm and relaxation.

Image credits: Getty
