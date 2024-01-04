India News

Inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple: Ornate sanctum, divine pavilions and more

1. Sanctum and pavilion details:

The main sanctum of the Ram temple will enshrine the revered child form of Lord Ram while the first floor will host the magnificent Shri Ram Darbar.

2. Artistic Embellishments:

Elaborate carvings portraying an array of gods and goddesses are meticulously being etched onto the temple's walls and pillars.

3. Access and Enclosure:

Access to the temple premises will primarily be from the eastern side through Singhdwar, a gateway entrance involving a climb of 32 stairs.

4. Temple Complex Layout:

The temple complex will host temples dedicated to Sun God, Maa Bhagwati, Ganapati, Lord Shiva, Maa Annapurna, and Hanumanji at various strategic corners and arms of the park.

5. Cultural Preservation:

The temple complex honors ancient legacies with a Sitakup nearby and proposed temples paying homage to revered figures like Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishtha and more.

6. Renovations and Structural Elements:

A 14-meter thick Roller Compacted Concrete acts as an artificial rock foundation, with renovation of the ancient temple of Lord Shiva and the installation of a Jatayu statue.

7. Independent Facilities:

The temple complex features independent facilities like sewer and water treatment plants, a fire-fighting water system, and an autonomous power station.

8. Pilgrims' Amenities:

A Pilgrims Facility Center is designed to accommodate 25,000 individuals, offering locker facilities for pilgrims' belongings and essential medical amenities.

9. Facilities Within the Temple Premises:

Visitors will have access to bathroom facilities, toilets, wash basins, and open taps, ensuring convenience and hygiene for the worshippers and visitors.

