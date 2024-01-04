India News

How to book your stay through 'Holy Ayodhya'?

Image credits: Holy Ayodhya | Google Play Store

Step 1: Download the app

'Holy Ayodhya' app is available on Google Play Store. Download it on your smartphone.

Image credits: Holy Ayodhya | Google Play Store

Step 2: Discover homestays

According to your preferences, search the homestays. Location, date, number of guests are some of the criteria.

Image credits: Holy Ayodhya | Google Play Store

Step 3: Read the rules carefully

Once you have selected the homestay, read the rules and regulations carefully. It includes check-in and check-out time. Do keep cancellation policy in mind. 

Image credits: Freepik

Step 4: Select rooms

Next, select the kind of room you want. Check price and taxes. Check number of rooms and requirements.

Image credits: Freepik

Step 5: Pay and Voila!

Lastly, confirm the payment. Before paying, do check all the details. 

Image credits: Freepik
