Yoga Day 2023: Top 7 quotes from PM Modi at UN event

India News
Yoga is an amazing cause that brings us together, yoga means to unite.
Yoga comes from India it is a very old tradition, but it is also living and dynamic.
Yoga is free from copyright, patent, royalty. It is flexible, you can practice alone, in a group, learn from a teacher or be self-taught.
Yoga is unifying, it is truly universal. It is for all ethnicities, faith and cultures.
Yoga is a way of life. A holistic approach to health and well-being. A way to mindfulness in thoughts and actions.
Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other.
Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future.