India News

Yoga Day 2023: Top 7 quotes from PM Modi at UN event

Image credits: Twitter

Yoga is an amazing cause

Yoga is an amazing cause that brings us together, yoga means to unite.

Image credits: Twitter

Yoga comes from India

Yoga comes from India it is a very old tradition, but it is also living and dynamic.

Image credits: Twitter

Yoga is free from copyright

Yoga is free from copyright, patent, royalty. It is flexible, you can practice alone, in a group, learn from a teacher or be self-taught.

Image credits: Twitter

Yoga is unifying

Yoga is unifying, it is truly universal. It is for all ethnicities, faith and cultures.

Image credits: Twitter

Yoga is a way of life

Yoga is a way of life. A holistic approach to health and well-being. A way to mindfulness in thoughts and actions.

Image credits: Twitter

Yoga is not only to be healthy

Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other.

Image credits: Twitter

Use Yoga to build bridges of friendship

Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future.

Image credits: Twitter
Find Next One