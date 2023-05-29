India News

10 brutal murders in Delhi that rocked the nation

Image credits: Getty

Shahbad Dairy shocker - 2023

Sahil stabbed minor girl over 20 times and smashed her head with stone in Delhi on May 28.

Image credits: PTI

Nikki Yadav Murder case - 2023

On February 10, 2023, Nikki Yadav was murdered by Sahil Gehlot just before he married another woman in the evening.

Image credits: Getty

Shraddha Walker murder case - 2022

Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and dismembered her body into pieces. He later disposed the parts near Mehrauli forest area.

Image credits: Twitter

Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case - 2012

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year old woman was brutally assaulted and gang-raped in a moving bus in South Delhi by 6 men. She later succumbed to injuries.

Image credits: Getty

Jigisha Ghosh murder case - 2009

Jigisha was kidnapped and murdered on the night of March 18, 2009, minutes after she stepped out of her office cab near her home in CPWD Colony in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar.

Image credits: Getty

Saumya Vishwanathan murder case - 2008

Journalist Vishwanathan was found shot dead in her car at Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj on the night of September 28, 2008.

Image credits: Getty

Nitish Katara murder case - 2002

Nitish Katara was murdered in the early hours of February 17, 2002, by Vikas Yadav. Katara had had fallen in love with his classmate Bharti Yadav, sister of Vikas Yadav.

Image credits: Getty

Jessica Lal murder case - 1999

Jessica Lal was also a model bar-maid at that party. Manu Sharma walked in with three friends and demanded to be served liquor. As Lal refused, Sharma fired at her.

Image credits: Twitter

Priyadarshini Mattoo murder case - 1996

Priyadarshini Mattoo, a law student was found raped and murdered at her house in New Delhi on January 23, 1996.

Image credits: Getty

Naina Sahni Tandoor murder case- 1995

Sushil Sharma fatally shot Naina. He later took the body to a restaurant and tried to dispose it off by dumping the body in a tandoor (clay oven) to burn.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One