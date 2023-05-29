10 brutal murders in Delhi that rocked the nation

India News
Sahil stabbed minor girl over 20 times and smashed her head with stone in Delhi on May 28.
On February 10, 2023, Nikki Yadav was murdered by Sahil Gehlot just before he married another woman in the evening.
Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and dismembered her body into pieces. He later disposed the parts near Mehrauli forest area.
On December 16, 2012, a 23-year old woman was brutally assaulted and gang-raped in a moving bus in South Delhi by 6 men. She later succumbed to injuries.
Jigisha was kidnapped and murdered on the night of March 18, 2009, minutes after she stepped out of her office cab near her home in CPWD Colony in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar.
Journalist Vishwanathan was found shot dead in her car at Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj on the night of September 28, 2008.
Nitish Katara was murdered in the early hours of February 17, 2002, by Vikas Yadav. Katara had had fallen in love with his classmate Bharti Yadav, sister of Vikas Yadav.
Jessica Lal was also a model bar-maid at that party. Manu Sharma walked in with three friends and demanded to be served liquor. As Lal refused, Sharma fired at her.
Priyadarshini Mattoo, a law student was found raped and murdered at her house in New Delhi on January 23, 1996.
Sushil Sharma fatally shot Naina. He later took the body to a restaurant and tried to dispose it off by dumping the body in a tandoor (clay oven) to burn.