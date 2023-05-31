India News

India's transformation under Modi govt gets major thumbs up

Morgan Stanley report highlights how India has undergone significant changes, especially since 2014.

What Morgan Stanley report states

"This India is different from what it was in 2013. In a short span of 10 years, India has gained positions in the world order."

India's 10 big changes in 10 years

Morgan Stanley report highlights 10 big changes, mostly because of India's policy choices

Supply-side Policy Reforms

These policies are government attempts to increase productivity and increase efficiency in the economy.

Formalisation of the Economy

Morgan Stanley had taken GST collections, which were showing upward trends over the years, and digital transactions which grew 76 per cent of the GDP.

Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act

This Act seeks to protect home-buyers as well as help boost investments in the real estate industry.

Digitalising Social Transfers

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

This is an Indian law that creates a framework that governs insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings for companies, partnership firms, and individuals.

Flexible Inflation Targeting

This aims at anchoring inflation expectations, improves overall macroeconomic stability and enhances growth prospects in the medium run.

Focus on FDI

FDI helps to increase the investment level and the income and employment in the host country.

India's 401(k) Moment

401K is US equivalent to 80C of Indian income tax. It means investment (saving) by common public.

Government Support for Corporate Profits

MNC Sentiment at Multiyear High

