Morgan Stanley report highlights how India has undergone significant changes, especially since 2014.
"This India is different from what it was in 2013. In a short span of 10 years, India has gained positions in the world order."
Morgan Stanley report highlights 10 big changes, mostly because of India's policy choices
These policies are government attempts to increase productivity and increase efficiency in the economy.
Morgan Stanley had taken GST collections, which were showing upward trends over the years, and digital transactions which grew 76 per cent of the GDP.
This Act seeks to protect home-buyers as well as help boost investments in the real estate industry.
This is an Indian law that creates a framework that governs insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings for companies, partnership firms, and individuals.
This aims at anchoring inflation expectations, improves overall macroeconomic stability and enhances growth prospects in the medium run.
FDI helps to increase the investment level and the income and employment in the host country.
401K is US equivalent to 80C of Indian income tax. It means investment (saving) by common public.