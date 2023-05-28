India News

Old vs new: Full timeline of Parliament house

February 12, 1921

Foundation stone laid of Parliament House, then called the Council House, by Duke of Connaught

January 18, 1927

Parliament inaugurated by then Governor General Lord Irwin

January 19, 1927

First meeting of third session of Central Legislative Assembly held in Parliament House

December 9, 1946

First sitting of Constituent Assembly

August 14/15, 1947

Transfer of power at midnight session of Constituent Assembly

August 3, 1970

Then President VV Giri lays foundation stone of Parliament Annexe

October 24, 1975

Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurates Parliament Annexe

August 15, 1987

Then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lays foundation stone of Parliament Library

May 7, 2002

Then President KR Narayanan inaugurates Parliament Library building

May 5, 2009

Then Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee lay foundation stone of extension of Parliament Annexe

July 31, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Parliament Annexe extension

Dec 10, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

May 28, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

Image credits: PTI
