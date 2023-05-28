Old vs new: Full timeline of Parliament house

India News
Foundation stone laid of Parliament House, then called the Council House, by Duke of Connaught
Parliament inaugurated by then Governor General Lord Irwin
First meeting of third session of Central Legislative Assembly held in Parliament House
First sitting of Constituent Assembly
Transfer of power at midnight session of Constituent Assembly
Then President VV Giri lays foundation stone of Parliament Annexe
Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurates Parliament Annexe
Then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lays foundation stone of Parliament Library
Then President KR Narayanan inaugurates Parliament Library building
Then Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee lay foundation stone of extension of Parliament Annexe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Parliament Annexe extension
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building