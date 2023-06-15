India News

Karnataka free electricity scheme: Things YOU should know

The ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, one of the ‘five guarantees’ promised by the Congress, has been introduced. Domestic consumers can avail benefit of free power up to 200 units.

Who is eligible?

All residential consumers within the state of Karnataka are eligible for this scheme.

From when will it be implemented?

It will be applicable from meter reading date on or after 1st August 2023.

Where should I apply to avail the scheme?

Beneficiaries must register on Seva Sindhu portal. A special custom-made page: https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/gruhajyothi is being created for the scheme. 

Documents required

Aadhar, Details of consumer ID/Account ID which are available on any month’s electricity bill. If you are a tenant, then lease agreement should be added.

Linking of documents needed

It is mandatory to link Aadhar with consumer ID/Account ID.
 

Are you eligible if you have more than 1 meter?

No. Only one meter per household will be eligible for the scheme.
 

How is 200 units calculated?

The benefit is calculated based on average consumption for Financial Year 2022-23 + 10% buffer (total amounting to less than 200 units)
 

What if monthly consumption is more than 200 units...

The comsumer will have to pay the entire amount for that particular month.

Clear your arrears to avail scheme

Arrears up to June 30 has to be cleared within 3 months failing which the connection will be disconnected.
 

