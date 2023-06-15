India News
The ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, one of the ‘five guarantees’ promised by the Congress, has been introduced. Domestic consumers can avail benefit of free power up to 200 units.
All residential consumers within the state of Karnataka are eligible for this scheme.
It will be applicable from meter reading date on or after 1st August 2023.
Beneficiaries must register on Seva Sindhu portal. A special custom-made page: https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in/gruhajyothi is being created for the scheme.
Aadhar, Details of consumer ID/Account ID which are available on any month’s electricity bill. If you are a tenant, then lease agreement should be added.
It is mandatory to link Aadhar with consumer ID/Account ID.
No. Only one meter per household will be eligible for the scheme.
The benefit is calculated based on average consumption for Financial Year 2022-23 + 10% buffer (total amounting to less than 200 units)
The comsumer will have to pay the entire amount for that particular month.
Arrears up to June 30 has to be cleared within 3 months failing which the connection will be disconnected.