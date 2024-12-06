Chennai Weather ALERT: Storm threat looms over coastal city? Know HERE

India News
Intense Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Fengal caused flooding in 14 districts. 50 cm of rainfall submerged houses and damaged crops
Weather provides a break from rain across Tamil Nadu - dry weather expected for a week. Last week's rain followed by this week's scorching heat
Chance of rain again from December 12th after a week's break. Widespread rain expected in Tamil Nadu due to the formation of a low-pressure area
Cyclonic formation in the South China Sea poses a threat to Tamil Nadu. Likely to approach the Tamil Nadu coast on December 20th
Potential cyclone threat from the South China Sea to the Tamil Nadu coast. The cyclone may intensify due to its prolonged journey over the sea
The cyclonic system is expected to strengthen over Tamil Nadu after December 20th. Meteorologists warn of cyclone risk for Chennai and Delta districts
