India News

Chennai Weather ALERT: Storm threat looms over coastal city? Know HERE

Image credits: SOCIALMEDIA

Cyclone's Impact

Intense Northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu. Cyclone Fengal caused flooding in 14 districts. 50 cm of rainfall submerged houses and damaged crops

Image credits: X-@Shaan_Official3

Respite from Rain

Weather provides a break from rain across Tamil Nadu - dry weather expected for a week. Last week's rain followed by this week's scorching heat

Image credits: Our own

When will it rain again?

Chance of rain again from December 12th after a week's break. Widespread rain expected in Tamil Nadu due to the formation of a low-pressure area

Image credits: Lexica

Cyclone Formation

Cyclonic formation in the South China Sea poses a threat to Tamil Nadu. Likely to approach the Tamil Nadu coast on December 20th

Image credits: Lexica

Alert for Chennai

Potential cyclone threat from the South China Sea to the Tamil Nadu coast. The cyclone may intensify due to its prolonged journey over the sea

Image credits: Social media

Which district is at risk?

The cyclonic system is expected to strengthen over Tamil Nadu after December 20th. Meteorologists warn of cyclone risk for Chennai and Delta districts

Image credits: social media

Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra CM salary, perks and other benefits

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta's Net Worth OUT

Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar: Who is more educated?

Jharkhand Weather update: Rain, Cold, Dry wave ALERT