Sanjay Malhotra's journey from IIT to RBI Governor

Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Succeeding Shaktikanta Das, 3-year term

Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed RBI chief for three years after the retirement of current Governor Shaktikanta Das.

26th Governor, a Rajasthan cadre IAS officer

Sanjay is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre. He will be the 26th Governor of RBI. An IIT Kanpur Computer Science graduate, Malhotra also holds a degree from the US.

Holds a US degree

The newly appointed RBI Governor holds a Master's degree in Public Policy from Princeton University, US.

Diverse 33-year career

Sanjay Malhotra has experience in various sectors including power, finance and tax, information technology, and mining in his 33-year career.

Tax policy expert

Malhotra played a key role in formulating tax policy for direct and indirect taxes.

