India News
Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
Sanjay Malhotra has been appointed RBI chief for three years after the retirement of current Governor Shaktikanta Das.
Sanjay is a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre. He will be the 26th Governor of RBI. An IIT Kanpur Computer Science graduate, Malhotra also holds a degree from the US.
The newly appointed RBI Governor holds a Master's degree in Public Policy from Princeton University, US.
Sanjay Malhotra has experience in various sectors including power, finance and tax, information technology, and mining in his 33-year career.
Malhotra played a key role in formulating tax policy for direct and indirect taxes.
