Online job scams EXPOSED! Stay safe with THESE 7 practical tips

1. Verify company details

Verify the company's name, address, and office information.

2. Verify before clicking

Do not click on any online ad links without verification.

3. Be suspicious of high salaries

Be wary of ads offering high salaries for minimal work.

4. Don't share bank details

Do not share bank account details, ATM, or UPI address.

5. Don't make payments upfront

Do not make any payments before verifying all information.

6. Seek expert help

Seek help from cyber experts and police when needed.

7. Report to the police

Report to the police immediately if you are scammed.

