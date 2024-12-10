Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more

India News
Like his father Arvind Kejriwal, Pulkit Kejriwal also chose the path of IIT. Learn facts about Pulkit's JEE Advanced rank, engineering branch, IIT college studies, and job.
Pulkit Kejriwal, son of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, has been talented since childhood. He is very close to his family and is often seen together in various family activities.
Pulkit Kejriwal, like his parents and sister Harshita, excels in academics. He has consistently performed well from school to college.
Pulkit's father, Arvind Kejriwal, is also an IITian. He secured an All India Rank of 563 in the IIT JEE in 1985. While working as an engineer, he got interested in civil services.
Arvind Kejriwal is among India's most educated politicians. He succeeded in two of the toughest exams: IIT-JEE and UPSC. He was an IRS officer before entering politics.
Arvind Kejriwal has always been interested in social service, which led him to politics. He formed the AAP party and became the CM of Delhi.
Pulkit completed his schooling at DPS Noida. He scored 10 CGPA in 10th grade and 96.4% in the CBSE 12th board exams in 2019.
After 12th, he excelled in JEE Main and then secured a seat at IIT Delhi with a strong JEE Advanced performance. Sources suggest his IIT JEE rank was around 20,000.
He pursued a B.Tech in Biotechnology at IIT Delhi. He aspired to establish himself in technology and focused his studies accordingly.
After graduating from IIT Delhi, Pulkit started his career at Finmechanics, a financial services company. He aims to build a career in finance and business.
His interest in business led him to explore the gym equipment business during his studies. He dreams of a career in business and startups, separate from politics.
Pulkit is currently focused on his career and is less active on social media. Unlike his sister, he stays away from AAP campaigns but is often seen with his family.
