Worli to Marine Drive in 8 mins? Know about Mumbai Coastal Road

On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the southern section of Mumbai's Coastal Road.

Image credits: Facebook

How will Mumbai Coastal road benefit people?

It will connect Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli to Marine Drive in 8 minutes. After inauguration, the nine-kilometre stretch will be opened to the public on February 20.

Image credits: X

Country's first undersea tunnel

The first underwater tunnel in the country, measuring 2.072 kilometres, would be located on the section of the four-lane road that heads south. This is a BMC project.
 

Image credits: X

Work completion

As of January 23, 84% of the sea wall, 85.5% of the interchanges, 97% of the reclamation work, and 83% of the bridge work were finished.

Image credits: X

Project Cost

The project will cost Rs. 27,400 crore in its entirety, from the Marine via the Versona interchange to Dahisar.
 

Image credits: X

Goregaon-Mulund link road

PM Modi will also lay foundation of Rs 6,200 crore Goregaon-Mulund link road which will connect northwest part of the city to the northeast.

Image credits: X
