Why Gyanvapi panel is asking Muslims to shut shops, businesses today?

1. Protest against Hindu prayers:

AIMC expresses discontent over the local court's decision to allow Hindu prayers at Gyanvapi Masjid, leading to a call for a protest with the closure of Muslim-owned businesses.

2. Denial of misleading claims:

AIMC secretary Abdul Batin Nomani refutes claims of Hindu prayers in the southern cellar until 1993, stating it as a "completely wrong and baseless fact."

3. Legal battle unfolds:

Nomani reveals that the Muslim community is actively pursuing legal avenues by challenging the local court's decision in the high court, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

4. Call for peace and tranquillity:

Despite the rising tensions, AIMC urges Muslims to maintain peace, tranquillity, and to disregard any rumors.

5. Appeal for judicial intervention:

The Muslim community seeks judicial intervention to rectify what they deem as an erroneous decision regarding the place of worship.

6. District administration's hasty arrangements:

AIMC criticizes the decision for hastily organizing worship in the southern basement of Gyanvapi Masjid and advises people to offer prayers in their respective cities.

