Pune metro records highest ridership in January 2024

Highest ridership in 3 months

Pune Metro recorded its highest ridership in three months with 56,633 passengers in 3 months.
 

Enhance train frequency

Pune Metro decided to enhance train frequency during peak and non-peak hours to 7.5 minutes and 10 minutes, respectively, up from 10 minutes and 15 minutes previously.
 

Number of trips increased

The number of metro train trips increased from 161 to 224, contributing to the surge in daily ridership.
 

1 crore ridership in December

Total ridership since the commencement of commercial operations reached one crore on December 23, 2023.

Currently services

Currently, Pune Metro operates sections from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic.

Other services

Subsequently, Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic sections began operations on August 1, 2023.

