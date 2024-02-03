Pune metro records highest ridership in January 2024

India News
Pune Metro recorded its highest ridership in three months with 56,633 passengers in 3 months.
Pune Metro decided to enhance train frequency during peak and non-peak hours to 7.5 minutes and 10 minutes, respectively, up from 10 minutes and 15 minutes previously.
The number of metro train trips increased from 161 to 224, contributing to the surge in daily ridership.
Total ridership since the commencement of commercial operations reached one crore on December 23, 2023.
Currently, Pune Metro operates sections from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic.
Subsequently, Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic sections began operations on August 1, 2023.