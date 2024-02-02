UP govt strengthens over 400 roads using single-use plastic waste

India News
The single-use plastic & bitumen for road development in Uttar Pradesh has set an example in the country under the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
The UP govt has constructed and strengthened roads totaling 813 km, which is a total of 466 roads and routes.
Building a road takes an average of one day, and building a bridge takes three days. It is making the roads cost-effective and, at the same time, ensuring their durability.
India is at the forefront of the plastic road-building industry, having constructed over 2500 km of plastic roads, says World Bank Blogs report.
An amount of Rs 200 crore has been set aside for the removal of 567 black spots from roadways for the fiscal year 2023–2024.
A total of 27397 km of rural roads have been constructed during the tenure of the Yogi government so far, according to PWD.