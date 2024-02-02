India News

UP govt strengthens over 400 roads using single-use plastic waste

UP govt sets example in the country

The single-use plastic & bitumen for road development in Uttar Pradesh has set an example in the country under the leadership of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Over 400 roads constructed with this initiative

The UP govt has constructed and strengthened roads totaling 813 km, which is a total of 466 roads and routes.

Construction of road and bridges

Building a road takes an average of one day, and building a bridge takes three days. It is making the roads cost-effective and, at the same time, ensuring their durability.


 

World Bank Blogs

India is at the forefront of the plastic road-building industry, having constructed over 2500 km of plastic roads, says World Bank Blogs report.

Rs 200 crore for removal of black spots

An amount of Rs 200 crore has been set aside for the removal of 567 black spots from roadways for the fiscal year 2023–2024. 
 

Construction of rural roads

A total of 27397 km of rural roads have been constructed during the tenure of the Yogi government so far, according to PWD.

