India News

Amrit Udyan is now open: Know how to book online tickets, other deets

Formerly known as "Mughal Gardens," Amrit Udyan is one of Rashtrapati Bhavan's most popular tourist attractions.

Image credits: PIB

Opening and closing date

The public can visit Amrit Udyan between February 2 and March 31, 2024. The garden will be closed every Monday for routine maintenance.

Image credits: X

Timings

The garden is open to visitors starting at 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. The garden will close at 4 p.m., and visitors must enter by then.

Image credits: PIB/Rashtrapati Bhavan

How to book tickets?

Visit the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website (www.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in). Move to the Amrit Udyan section. Opt for Book Your Visit Now.

Image credits: PIB

How to book tickets?

Choose your preferred date & time slot, then click "Continue." Specify the number of individuals in each age group and proceed. Provide mobile no for OTP verification. Verify OTP.

Image credits: PIB

Download ticket

After OTP verification, download, save and print a copy of the ticket. The tickets can also be purchased at the registration/information center outside Gate No. 35.

Image credits: PIB

Open for special categories

Feb 22- differently abled & visually challenged persons, Feb 23- personnel of defence, paramilitary & police forces, March 1- women, tribals & women SHGs, March 5- orphan children.

Image credits: PIB
Find Next One