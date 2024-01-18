World's Strongest Currencies: India ranks 15; Who is in Top 10?

India News
Forbes released a list of the top 10 world currencies, comparing them to both the US dollar & Indian rupee and the causes that have contributed to their rise to prominence.
According to Forbes, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the strongest currency in the world. One Kuwaiti Dinar is equal to Rs 270.23 and $3.25 with a consistent ranking since 1960.
Next comes The Bahraini Dinar, which is valued at Rs 220.4 and $2.65.
The US Dollar is last on the list, with one USD valued at Rs 83.10.
According to the Jan 17, 2024 exchange rate published on the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) website, India ranks 15 with value listed as 82.9 per US Dollar.