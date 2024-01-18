India News

World's Strongest Currencies: India ranks 15; Who is in Top 10?

Forbes List

Forbes released a list of the top 10 world currencies, comparing them to both the US dollar & Indian rupee and the causes that have contributed to their rise to prominence.

Kuwaiti Dinar tops the list

According to Forbes, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the strongest currency in the world. One Kuwaiti Dinar is equal to Rs 270.23 and $3.25 with a consistent ranking since 1960.

2. Bahraini Dinar

Next comes The Bahraini Dinar, which is valued at Rs 220.4 and $2.65.

3. Omani Rial (Rs 215.84 and $2.60)

4. Jordanian Dinar (Rs 117.10 and $1.141)

5. Gibraltar Pound (Rs 105.52 and $1.27)

6. British Pound (Rs 105.54 and $1.27)

7. Cayman Islands Dollar (Rs 99.76 and $1.20)

8. Swiss Franc (Rs 97.54 and $1.17)

9. Euro (Rs 90.80 and $1.09)

10. US Dollar

The US Dollar is last on the list, with one USD valued at Rs 83.10.

Indian currency

According to the Jan 17, 2024 exchange rate published on the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) website, India ranks 15 with value listed as 82.9 per US Dollar.
 

