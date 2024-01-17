India News

Ram Mandir: Do you know the old name of Ayodhya?

Where is Ayodhya situated?

The present-day Ayodhya is situated on the banks of Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh.

Historical name of Ayodhya

The historical name of Ayodhya was 'Saketa' in the Kosala region. The place is significant for the birthplace of Lord Ram. 

Meaning of Ayodhya

Ayodhya means 'not to be fought' in Sanskrit. This meaning is attested by the Atharvaveda, which uses it to refer to the unconquerable city of gods.

Meaning of Saketa

 The word "Saketa" is derived from the Sanskrit words Saha (with) and Aketen (houses or buildings). 

What does Adi Purana say about Saketa?

The Adi Purana states that Ayodhya is called Saketa "because of its magnificent buildings which had significant banners as their arms".

Names of cities in Thailand and Indonesia

The cities of Ayutthaya (Thailand), and Yogyakarta (Indonesia), are named after Ayodhya.

Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

The consecration ceremony or the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya's newly built Ram Temple will be held on January 22, 2024, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.

