Ram Mandir: Do you know the old name of Ayodhya?

The present-day Ayodhya is situated on the banks of Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh.
The historical name of Ayodhya was 'Saketa' in the Kosala region. The place is significant for the birthplace of Lord Ram.
Ayodhya means 'not to be fought' in Sanskrit. This meaning is attested by the Atharvaveda, which uses it to refer to the unconquerable city of gods.
The word "Saketa" is derived from the Sanskrit words Saha (with) and Aketen (houses or buildings).
The Adi Purana states that Ayodhya is called Saketa "because of its magnificent buildings which had significant banners as their arms".
The cities of Ayutthaya (Thailand), and Yogyakarta (Indonesia), are named after Ayodhya.
The consecration ceremony or the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya's newly built Ram Temple will be held on January 22, 2024, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi.