Ram Mandir: Did you know who gifted Kanak Bhawan to Goddess Sita?

India News
One of the thousands of temples in Ayodhya is Kanak Bhawan which was once the private palace of Lord Ram & Goddess Sita. The artefacts of the temple are quite famous.
It is believed that Queen Kaikeyi gifted Kanak Bhawan to the eldest daughter-in-law Sita as a wedding present.
According to the legend, after marriage Lord Ram wanted a beautiful palace for his wife. At the same time, Queen Kaikeyi also saw a grand palace in her dream.
Kaikeyi requested King Dashrath to build a palace like she dreamt of. The palace was constructed by Vishwakarma. It is still believed that Ram and Sita visit here often.
According to legends, the palace was initially built for Kaikeyi, however, after the marriage of Lord Ram, she gifted it to Goddess Sita.
It is believed that apart from Lord Ram, no man was allowed to enter Kanak Bhawan. However, Hanuman was allowed to stay in the courtyard of the Kanak Bhawan.
Vikramaditya renovated Kanak Bhawan. This temple is also known as Sone-ka-Ghar.
The condition was good during the time of Tulsidas Goswami at the end of 16th C. But worsened during 19th C. Queen Vrishbhanu Kunwari of Orchha gave it a grand look in 1888.