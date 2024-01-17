India News

Ram Mandir: Did you know who gifted Kanak Bhawan to Goddess Sita?

Kanak Bhawan of Ayodhya

One of the thousands of temples in Ayodhya is Kanak Bhawan which was once the private palace of Lord Ram & Goddess Sita. The artefacts of the temple are quite famous.

A gift to Goddess Sita

It is believed that Queen Kaikeyi gifted Kanak Bhawan to the eldest daughter-in-law Sita as a wedding present.

History of Kanak Palace

According to the legend, after marriage Lord Ram wanted a beautiful palace for his wife. At the same time, Queen Kaikeyi also saw a grand palace in her dream.

Lord Ram and Sita still visit here

Kaikeyi requested King Dashrath to build a palace like she dreamt of. The palace was constructed by Vishwakarma. It is still believed that Ram and Sita visit here often. 

Was the palace actually built for Kaikeyi?

According to legends, the palace was initially built for Kaikeyi, however, after the marriage of Lord Ram, she gifted it to Goddess Sita.

No man permitted to live in Kanak Bhawan

It is believed that apart from Lord Ram, no man was allowed to enter Kanak Bhawan. However, Hanuman was allowed to stay in the courtyard of the Kanak Bhawan.

Who renovated Kanak Bhawan?

Vikramaditya renovated Kanak Bhawan. This temple is also known as Sone-ka-Ghar.

Who gave a grand look to Kanak Bhawan?

The condition was good during the time of Tulsidas Goswami at the end of 16th C. But worsened during 19th C. Queen Vrishbhanu Kunwari of Orchha gave it a grand look in 1888.

