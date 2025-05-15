English

Delhi Weather, May 15: Scorching heat and humid skies

Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
Delhi Weather on Thursday

Delhi is set to endure another scorching day of heat, as the mercury continues to climb amid persistent hazy sunshine. The weather remains unpredictable in evening.

Temperature Forecast

Max Temperature: 43°C 

Min Temperature: 29°C 

Real Feel: 43.3°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:31 AM 

Sunset: 7:06 PM

Extreme heat

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for extreme heat. Take precautions against prolonged exposure to the sun.

Stay safe

Residents to stay indoors whenever possible, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest parts of the day.

