Delhi Weather, May 15: Scorching heat and humid skies

Delhi is set to endure another scorching day of heat, as the mercury continues to climb amid persistent hazy sunshine. The weather remains unpredictable in evening.
Max Temperature: 43°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel: 43.3°C
Sunrise: 5:31 AM
Sunset: 7:06 PM
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an advisory for extreme heat. Take precautions against prolonged exposure to the sun.
Residents to stay indoors whenever possible, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest parts of the day.
