Delhi Weather, May 20: Capital sizzles at 41°C; Check updates

Tuesday will be another hot and dry day. The capital is under the grip of intense summer heat. Taking precautions is necessary.
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 30°C
Real Feel: 42°C
Sunrise: 5:28 AM
Sunset: 7:09 PM
Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeinated or sugary beverages. Avoid strenuous tasks in the heat of the day.
The heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist throughout the week, with little to no chance of rain. IMD has issued heat advisories.
