English

Delhi Weather, May 20: Capital sizzles at 41°C; Check updates

india May 20 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Adobe Express
English

Delhi Weather on Tuesday

Tuesday will be another hot and dry day. The capital is under the grip of intense summer heat. Taking precautions is necessary.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 41°C 

Min Temperature: 30°C 

Real Feel: 42°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:28 AM 

Sunset: 7:09 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeinated or sugary beverages. Avoid strenuous tasks in the heat of the day.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Stay safe!

The heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist throughout the week, with little to no chance of rain. IMD has issued heat advisories.

Image credits: Freepik

Delhi Weather, May 18: Scorching heat grips the capital on Sunday

Delhi Weather, May 15: Scorching heat and humid skies

Delhi Weather, May 14: Mercury reaches 42°C on Wed; Caution advised

Delhi Weather, May 12: Temperatures to soar above 39°C on Monday