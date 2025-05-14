Delhi Weather, May 14: Mercury reaches 42°C on Wed; Caution advised

Wednesday will bright hot and humid skies. The national capital is set to experience one of its hottest days of the month so far.
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Real Feel: 43°C
Sunrise: 5:31 AM
Sunset: 7:05 PM
By early afternoon, temperatures are expected to peak at 42°C. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 12 PM and 4 PM.
Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte-rich fluids. Wear light, breathable clothing and use sunscreen.
