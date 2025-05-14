English

Delhi Weather, May 14: Mercury reaches 42°C on Wed; Caution advised

india May 14 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits: social media
English

Delhi Weather on Wednesday

Wednesday will bright hot and humid skies. The national capital is set to experience one of its hottest days of the month so far.

Image credits: social media
English

Temperature Forecast

Max Temperature: 42°C 

Min Temperature: 29°C 

Real Feel: 43°C

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:31 AM 

Sunset: 7:05 PM

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Stay safe

By early afternoon, temperatures are expected to peak at 42°C. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 12 PM and 4 PM.

Image credits: Adobe Express
English

Stay hydrated

Stay hydrated with water and electrolyte-rich fluids. Wear light, breathable clothing and use sunscreen.

Image credits: Freepik

Delhi Weather, May 12: Temperatures to soar above 39°C on Monday

Delhi Weather, May 11: Mercury rises again with a high of 37°C

Kashmir to Kargil: Unraveling the India-Pakistan conflict timeline

Maharashtra Weather, May 8: Storms, sun, and heat today