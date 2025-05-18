Residents of Delhi can expect another sweltering day on Sunday, May 18, with abundant sunshine and very warm conditions dominating the weather.
Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 31°C
Real Feel: 42.2°C
Sunrise: 5:29 AM
Sunset: 7:07 PM
It’s important to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and wear light, breathable clothing.
Heatwaves are a serious concern during this time of year in Delhi, and extreme temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses.
Delhi Weather, May 15: Scorching heat and humid skies
Delhi Weather, May 14: Mercury reaches 42°C on Wed; Caution advised
Delhi Weather, May 12: Temperatures to soar above 39°C on Monday
Delhi Weather, May 11: Mercury rises again with a high of 37°C