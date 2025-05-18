English

Delhi Weather, May 18: Scorching heat grips the capital on Sunday

Delhi weather on Sunday

Residents of Delhi can expect another sweltering day on Sunday, May 18, with abundant sunshine and very warm conditions dominating the weather.

Temperature Overview

Max Temperature: 42°C 

Min Temperature: 31°C 

Real Feel: 42.2°C

Sunrise and Sunset Timings

Sunrise: 5:29 AM 

Sunset: 7:07 PM

Stay hydrated

It’s important to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and wear light, breathable clothing.

Stay safe

Heatwaves are a serious concern during this time of year in Delhi, and extreme temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses.

