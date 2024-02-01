Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 6 key announcements

India News
FM Sitharaman adheres to fiscal prudence, revealing a lower-than-expected fiscal deficit of 5.8% of GDP in FY24 and estimating a further reduction to 5.1% in the next fiscal year.
While avoiding major rural transfers, Sitharaman commits to constructing an additional 2 crore houses for the rural poor over the next five years under the PM Awas Yojana (Grameen)
The country's capital spending for 2024-25 witnesses an 11% surge, reaching Rs 11.11 lakh crore, equivalent to 3.4% of the GDP.
Sitharaman announces no alterations to direct or indirect tax rates, maintaining the existing tax structure without imposing new taxes or levies.
A Rs 1 lakh crore corpus is set up, featuring a 50-year interest-free loan, aimed at providing long-term financing or refinance with extended tenors and low or nil interest rates.
Sitharaman highlights a commendable achievement with a 50% increase in the average real income of the people, reflecting positive economic growth and improved living standards.