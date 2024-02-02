How gold loan impact your credit score?

India News
Credit scores wield considerable influence on gold loan approvals.
Higher scores signal greater creditworthiness, enhancing approval chances.
They often dictate the interest rates offered, with higher scores securing lower rates.
Approval amounts tend to correlate with credit scores, with higher scores accessing larger loans.
Lower scores may encounter stricter approval criteria, possibly requiring additional documentation.
Borrowers with lower scores may need to furnish more documentation to support their application.