India News

How gold loan impact your credit score?

Significant Influence:

Credit scores wield considerable influence on gold loan approvals.

Creditworthiness Indicator:

Higher scores signal greater creditworthiness, enhancing approval chances.

Interest Rate Determinant:

They often dictate the interest rates offered, with higher scores securing lower rates.

Loan Amount Variation:

Approval amounts tend to correlate with credit scores, with higher scores accessing larger loans.

Stringent Criteria for Low Scores:

Lower scores may encounter stricter approval criteria, possibly requiring additional documentation.

Documentation Requirements:

Borrowers with lower scores may need to furnish more documentation to support their application.

