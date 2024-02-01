India News

What is corporate tax in India? Know benefits, rates and more

Image credits: social media

What is corporate tax?

Corporate tax, also known as corporation tax or company tax, is a direct tax imposed on the income or capital of corporations and similar legal entities.

Image credits: Freepik

Encourages compliance:

Corporations are incentivized to maintain accurate financial records to fulfill tax obligations.
 

Image credits: freepik

Economic stability

Revenue generated from corporate taxes helps stabilize the economy by funding government programs.
 

Image credits: freepik

Fairness:

Corporations contribute to society based on their profits, ensuring a fair distribution of the tax burden.
 

Image credits: freepik

Discourages tax evasion:

Properly enforced corporate taxes discourage tax evasion and promote transparency.

Image credits: freepik

Investment in social welfare:

Corporate tax revenue can be used to invest in social welfare programs, benefiting society as a whole.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One