India News
NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday night.
This incident has caused a stir in Mumbai, while his family is broken. The daughter is in bad shape by crying.
Baba Siddiqui's family includes his wife Shaheen Siddiqui, a son Zeeshan, who is an MLA. At the same time, he has a daughter, Arshia Siddiqui, who is a professional doctor.
Like father Baba Siddiqui and brother Zeeshan, sister Arshia Siddiqui has also been interested in politics. But after some time she left politics.
After leaving politics, Arshia started studying medicine. She went to University College London for higher studies. From here she completed her MBBS studies.
Born on 29 July 1989, Arshia has knowledge of every field. After politics and medicine, she also stepped into business and achieved success.
Arshia has co-founded several companies like Scryte Labs in the US and founded a head and tablet company, Ziirs Impex.