Baba Siddiqui's daughter: From politics to medicine

NCP leader and former minister Baba Siddiqui was shot dead on Saturday night.

Baba Siddiqui's family in grief

This incident has caused a stir in Mumbai, while his family is broken. The daughter is in bad shape by crying.

This is Baba Siddiqui's family

Baba Siddiqui's family includes his wife Shaheen Siddiqui, a son Zeeshan, who is an MLA. At the same time, he has a daughter, Arshia Siddiqui, who is a professional doctor.

Baba Siddiqui's daughter likes politics

Like father Baba Siddiqui and brother Zeeshan, sister Arshia Siddiqui has also been interested in politics. But after some time she left politics.

Baba Siddiqui's daughter is a doctor

After leaving politics, Arshia started studying medicine. She went to University College London for higher studies. From here she completed her MBBS studies.

Arshia has knowledge of every field

Born on 29 July 1989, Arshia has knowledge of every field. After politics and medicine, she also stepped into business and achieved success.

Siddiqui's daughter's company in US

Arshia has co-founded several companies like Scryte Labs in the US and founded a head and tablet company, Ziirs Impex.

