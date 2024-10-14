India's biggest conman Natwarlal once sold Taj Mahal, Red Fort; Read

India News
Many big conmen have existed in India, but one conman's identity spread not only in the country but also abroad. His name is Mithilesh Kumar Srivastava, known as Natwarlal.
Natwarlal sold the Taj Mahal thrice, the Red Fort twice, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan once. He was a cunning conman who, after studying law, made conning his profession.
Natwarlal aka Mithilesh was born in Siwan, Bihar. He wasn't interested in studies, preferred playing football and chess, failed matriculation, and was punished by his father.
One day, he forged his neighbor's signature to withdraw Rs 1000 from the bank. He then fled to Calcutta and enrolled for a Commerce degree.
In Calcutta, he earned a Commerce degree. A man named Keshavram hired him to tutor his son. When Mithilesh asked for money for his graduation fees, Keshavram refused.
Angered by Keshavram, Mithilesh conned him of Rs 4.5 lakh on the pretext of buying cotton. In the 1970s-80s, Natwarlal conned many people, becoming the biggest conman.
Natwarlal sold the Taj Mahal thrice, Red Fort twice, and even the Parliament once. Surprisingly, when he sold Parliament, all the MPs were present there.
He also forged the signature of India's first President, Rajendra Prasad, and duped famous industrialists like Tata, Birla and Dhirubhai Ambani.
Natwarlal had over 100 cases registered against him in 8 states. He wasn't always caught, yet he was arrested 9 times but escaped each time. He was sentenced to 113 years.
The last time when he was caught, he was 84. But on June 24, 1996, while being taken to AIIMS for treatment, he tricked the police and escaped, never to be found again.