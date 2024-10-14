Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Know his real name and criminal record

India News
Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, responsible for Baba Siddiqui's murder, is back in the headlines. Lawrence leads this notorious gang, but few know his real name.
Born to a police constable in Fazilka, Punjab, on February 12, 1993, Lawrence's real name is Satvinder Singh.
Lawrence was named by his mother due to his fair complexion. 'Lawrence' is of Latin origin, meaning 'bright' or 'shining'.
The name Lawrence is of Latin origin, derived from 'laurus,' meaning 'laurel.' In Roman times, the laurel tree symbolized victory and achievement.
At just 31, Lawrence Bishnoi has become a kingpin in the criminal world, leading a gang of over 700 shooters.
Lawrence Bishnoi runs his network from jail. Arrested in Rajasthan in 2014, he escaped custody during a court appearance.
Rearrested in 2016, Lawrence Bishnoi remains imprisoned. Transferred from Tihar Jail in Delhi, he is now in Sabarmati Jail, Ahmedabad.
Facing over 24 charges, including murder, extortion, and intimidation, Lawrence Bishnoi's court appearances are now conducted via video conferencing.