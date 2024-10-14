India News

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi? Know his real name and criminal record

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Baba Siddiqui's Murder

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, responsible for Baba Siddiqui's murder, is back in the headlines. Lawrence leads this notorious gang, but few know his real name.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Real Name Revealed

Born to a police constable in Fazilka, Punjab, on February 12, 1993, Lawrence's real name is Satvinder Singh.

The Story Behind Lawrence Bishnoi's Name

Lawrence was named by his mother due to his fair complexion. 'Lawrence' is of Latin origin, meaning 'bright' or 'shining'.

Meaning of the Name Lawrence

The name Lawrence is of Latin origin, derived from 'laurus,' meaning 'laurel.' In Roman times, the laurel tree symbolized victory and achievement.

Lawrence Bishnoi: Rise in the Criminal Underworld

At just 31, Lawrence Bishnoi has become a kingpin in the criminal world, leading a gang of over 700 shooters.

Lawrence Bishnoi Operates Network from Jail

Lawrence Bishnoi runs his network from jail. Arrested in Rajasthan in 2014, he escaped custody during a court appearance.

Lawrence Bishnoi Imprisoned Since 2016

Rearrested in 2016, Lawrence Bishnoi remains imprisoned. Transferred from Tihar Jail in Delhi, he is now in Sabarmati Jail, Ahmedabad.

Lawrence Bishnoi's Court Appearances via Video Conferencing

Facing over 24 charges, including murder, extortion, and intimidation, Lawrence Bishnoi's court appearances are now conducted via video conferencing.

