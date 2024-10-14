Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang following Dawood Ibrahim's path?

India News
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder. The NIA says the 700-shooter gang is following Dawood Ibrahim's path.
The NIA filed a chargesheet against 16 gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, under UAPA, comparing them to Dawood's D-Company.
The NIA notes the Bishnoi gang's unprecedented expansion, similar to Dawood Ibrahim's network growth in the 1990s.
Dawood Ibrahim expanded his network through drug trafficking, targeted killings, and extortion, later forming the D-Company with Pakistani terrorists.
Starting with petty crimes, the Bishnoi gang has expanded its network across 11 states in North India.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang boasts over 700 shooters, 300 from Punjab. Goldy Brar operates the gang, wanted by Canadian and Indian agencies.
By 2020-21, the Bishnoi gang had amassed millions through extortion, luring youth with promises of relocation to Canada or other countries.
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda utilizes Bishnoi's shooters for targeted killings and criminal activities in Punjab.