India News

Is Lawrence Bishnoi gang following Dawood Ibrahim's path?

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang: Following Dawood's Footsteps

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder. The NIA says the 700-shooter gang is following Dawood Ibrahim's path.

NIA Compares Bishnoi Gang to Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company

The NIA filed a chargesheet against 16 gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, under UAPA, comparing them to Dawood's D-Company.

Bishnoi Gang's Rapid Expansion: Mirroring Dawood's Rise

The NIA notes the Bishnoi gang's unprecedented expansion, similar to Dawood Ibrahim's network growth in the 1990s.

Dawood Ibrahim: From Smuggling to Terror

Dawood Ibrahim expanded his network through drug trafficking, targeted killings, and extortion, later forming the D-Company with Pakistani terrorists.

Bishnoi Gang's Network Spans 11 States

Starting with petty crimes, the Bishnoi gang has expanded its network across 11 states in North India.

Bishnoi Gang: Over 700 Shooters

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang boasts over 700 shooters, 300 from Punjab. Goldy Brar operates the gang, wanted by Canadian and Indian agencies.

Bishnoi Gang's Extortion Racket: Millions Earned

By 2020-21, the Bishnoi gang had amassed millions through extortion, luring youth with promises of relocation to Canada or other countries.

Khalistani Terrorist Rinda Uses Bishnoi's Shooters

Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda utilizes Bishnoi's shooters for targeted killings and criminal activities in Punjab.

Find Next One