Canada recently named Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma in connection with assassination of Khalistani leader Nijjar, escalating tensions between India and Canada.
Sanjay Kumar Verma joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988 and has served in various key positions for the past 36 years.
Sanjay Verma has served as ambassador to countries like Japan, Sudan, Italy, Turkey, Vietnam, and China, representing India on various international platforms.
In 2022, Sanjay Verma was appointed as India's High Commissioner to Canada. Since then, he has been responsible for managing diplomatic relations between India and Canada.
Sanjay Verma holds a graduation degree from Patna University and a PG degree in Physics from IIT Delhi, making his educational background quite strong.
After his tenure in Sudan, Verma also served as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs, contributing to India's foreign policy formulation.
India rejected Canada's allegations and recalled High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats, while also expelling six Canadian diplomats.
Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated in Canada, in 2023. Canada accused India of the assassination, which India called politically motivated and baseless.