India News
Canada is a preferred destination for Punjabis. However, relations between India and Canada are currently strained, especially after statements by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.
Many Punjabi youth aspire to work and settle in Canada. The desire is so strong that some sell their properties, sometimes falling victim to scams.
As per the 2021 census, the Sikh population in Canada is close to 700,000. This large Punjabi community makes settling easier for newcomers.
Many Punjabis have relatives in Canada, making visa acquisition easier. This is another factor driving migration to Canada.
Reports suggest Punjabis find it relatively easy to secure jobs or establish businesses in Canada, often with the help of their relatives.
Some Punjabi parents send their children to Canada to avoid potential involvement in drug-related issues in Punjab.
Obtaining Canadian citizenship is easier for Punjabis compared to other nationalities. Over 20 Canadian cities have a significant Punjabi population.