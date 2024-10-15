India News

Timeline of India-Canada diplomatic dispute

September 18, 2023

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused India of the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and expelled a senior Indian diplomat.

September 19, 2023

India responded by ordering a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country within five days.

September 20, 2023

India issued an advisory for its citizens in Canada, warning of potential anti-India activities.

September 21, 2023

India suspended visa services for Canadian citizens, citing threats to its diplomatic personnel.

September 23, 2023

Justin Trudeau claimed Canada shared evidence of Nijjar's killing with India weeks prior.

October 3, 2023

India warned Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10 or face loss of diplomatic immunity.

October 20, 2023

Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India following the ultimatum.

October 13, 2024

Canada sent a letter to India implicating High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats.

October 14, 2024

India recalled its High Commissioner and other diplomats from Canada.

