Timeline of India-Canada diplomatic dispute

India News
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau accused India of the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and expelled a senior Indian diplomat.
India responded by ordering a senior Canadian diplomat to leave the country within five days.
India issued an advisory for its citizens in Canada, warning of potential anti-India activities.
India suspended visa services for Canadian citizens, citing threats to its diplomatic personnel.
Justin Trudeau claimed Canada shared evidence of Nijjar's killing with India weeks prior.
India warned Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10 or face loss of diplomatic immunity.
Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India following the ultimatum.
Canada sent a letter to India implicating High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats.
India recalled its High Commissioner and other diplomats from Canada.