Indian Thali is a model of food sustainability: WWF Report

India News
India's food practices are a sustainability model, noting that adopting these habits could allow the world to sustain food production using only 0.84 Earths by 2050.
The Indian diet relies on grains, pulses, lentils, & vegetables, resulting in lower natural resource use & greenhouse gas emissions compared to resource-intensive animal products.
The report estimates that adopting India's diet worldwide would require only 0.84 Earths to sustain food production by 2050.
The WWF report states that if all countries adopted India's consumption patterns, global resource demand would be significantly reduced.
India's practices show that local cultural traditions can promote healthier diets, reduce land use, restore nature, and mitigate environmental impacts.
The WWF Living Planet Report 2024 praises India for its sustainable food production approach, establishing the country as a global model for others.