India News

Indian Thali is a model of food sustainability: WWF Report

Image credits: Getty

WWF's 2024 Living Planet Report

India's food practices are a sustainability model, noting that adopting these habits could allow the world to sustain food production using only 0.84 Earths by 2050.
 

Image credits: Getty

Use of less natural resource

The Indian diet relies on grains, pulses, lentils, & vegetables, resulting in lower natural resource use & greenhouse gas emissions compared to resource-intensive animal products.

Image credits: Getty

Only 0.84 Earths required

The report estimates that adopting India's diet worldwide would require only 0.84 Earths to sustain food production by 2050.
 

Image credits: Getty

WWF report

The WWF report states that if all countries adopted India's consumption patterns, global resource demand would be significantly reduced.
 

Image credits: Getty

Indian food an ideal for Healthier diet

India's practices show that local cultural traditions can promote healthier diets, reduce land use, restore nature, and mitigate environmental impacts.
 

Image credits: Getty

Lauds India for sustainable approach

The WWF Living Planet Report 2024 praises India for its sustainable food production approach, establishing the country as a global model for others.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One