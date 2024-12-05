India News

Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra CM Salary, perks and other benefits

CM Devendra Fadnavis's Perks and Benefits

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Learn about his salary, allowances, and privileges.

PM Modi attends swearing-in ceremony

Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as CM in presence of PM Modi. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde took oath as Deputy CMs.

BJP wins 132 seats

Fadnavis, representing Nagpur South West, led BJP to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member house.

Devendra Fadnavis's CM Salary

Devendra Fadnavis will receive a monthly salary of ₹340,000 with allowances of ₹160,000.

5 Privileges of CM Fadnavis

While CMs in various states receive around ₹200,000, some earn up to ₹1.2 million. Here are Fadnavis's privileges.

1. Medical Treatment

As Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis receives free medical care and accommodation at government or referred hospitals.

2. Phone Bills

The CM receives reimbursement for phone bills up to a certain amount, along with travel expense coverage.

3. Free Electricity

The CM receives free electricity within a specified limit and doesn't pay bills if usage is within that limit.

4. Pension & Retirement Benefits

As CM, Fadnavis receives pension and retirement benefits, which are transferable to the spouse in case of death.

5. Bungalows and Housing

In addition to these benefits, Fadnavis is allotted rent-free, well-furnished housing for himself and his staff.

