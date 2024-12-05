Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra CM Salary, perks and other benefits

India News
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Learn about his salary, allowances, and privileges.
Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as CM in presence of PM Modi. Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde took oath as Deputy CMs.
Fadnavis, representing Nagpur South West, led BJP to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member house.
Devendra Fadnavis will receive a monthly salary of ₹340,000 with allowances of ₹160,000.
While CMs in various states receive around ₹200,000, some earn up to ₹1.2 million. Here are Fadnavis's privileges.
As Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis receives free medical care and accommodation at government or referred hospitals.
The CM receives reimbursement for phone bills up to a certain amount, along with travel expense coverage.
The CM receives free electricity within a specified limit and doesn't pay bills if usage is within that limit.
As CM, Fadnavis receives pension and retirement benefits, which are transferable to the spouse in case of death.
In addition to these benefits, Fadnavis is allotted rent-free, well-furnished housing for himself and his staff.
