India News

Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar: Who is more educated?

Education of CM Fadnavis, Deputy CMs Shinde & Pawar

Learn about the educational qualifications of Maharashtra's new CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Devendra Fadnavis's Education

Devendra Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970. He completed his early education in Nagpur and obtained an LLB degree from Nagpur University in 1992.

Business Management Degree from Abroad

After completing his studies in India, Fadnavis pursued a postgraduate degree in Business Management abroad and a diploma in Project Management from DSE Berlin.

Deputy CM Shinde's Education

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was born on February 9, 1964. He studied until 11th grade at Mangala High School and Junior College, Thane.

BA Degree from YCMOU Nashik

Eknath Shinde discontinued his studies to support his family. Later, in 2014, he earned a BA degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik.

Deputy CM Shinde's D.Litt. Degree

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was recently awarded a D.Litt. degree.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Education

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, also a Deputy CM of Maharashtra, has completed his education up to 12th grade.

