Fadnavis, Shinde, Ajit Pawar: Who is more educated?

India News
Learn about the educational qualifications of Maharashtra's new CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.
Devendra Fadnavis was born on July 22, 1970. He completed his early education in Nagpur and obtained an LLB degree from Nagpur University in 1992.
After completing his studies in India, Fadnavis pursued a postgraduate degree in Business Management abroad and a diploma in Project Management from DSE Berlin.
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was born on February 9, 1964. He studied until 11th grade at Mangala High School and Junior College, Thane.
Eknath Shinde discontinued his studies to support his family. Later, in 2014, he earned a BA degree from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was recently awarded a D.Litt. degree.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar, also a Deputy CM of Maharashtra, has completed his education up to 12th grade.
Jharkhand Weather update: Rain, Cold, Dry wave ALERT
Bihar to get new international airport, says report; CHECK
Devendra Fadnavis to be Maharashtra's 31st CM; Read political journey
Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta