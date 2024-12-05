Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta's Net Worth OUT

India News
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister on December 5. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy CMs.
According to MyNeta website, Fadnavis declared assets worth ₹13,27,47,728 in his election affidavit.
Fadnavis has liabilities of around ₹62 lakhs. He and his wife have over ₹5 lakhs cash in their bank accounts.
While Fadnavis hasn't invested in the stock market, his wife Amruta has ₹5.63 crores in shares, bonds, and mutual funds.
The couple possesses gold and silver jewelry worth approximately ₹98 lakhs. Their residence is valued at around ₹3 crores.
Amruta Fadnavis owns agricultural land worth ₹1.27 crores. Besides a ₹3 crore house, Devendra Fadnavis also owns another property worth ₹47.
Amruta Fadnavis also owns a residential property valued at ₹36 lakhs.
