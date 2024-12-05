India News

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, wife Amruta's Net Worth OUT

Devendra Fadnavis becomes Maharashtra CM for third time

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister on December 5. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as Deputy CMs.

Fadnavis owns assets worth ₹13.27 crores

According to MyNeta website, Fadnavis declared assets worth ₹13,27,47,728 in his election affidavit.

Fadnavis has liabilities of ₹62 lakhs

Fadnavis has liabilities of around ₹62 lakhs. He and his wife have over ₹5 lakhs cash in their bank accounts.

Amruta Fadnavis holds shares and mutual funds worth ₹5+ Cr

While Fadnavis hasn't invested in the stock market, his wife Amruta has ₹5.63 crores in shares, bonds, and mutual funds.

Fadnavis and his wife own jewelry worth ₹98 lakhs

The couple possesses gold and silver jewelry worth approximately ₹98 lakhs. Their residence is valued at around ₹3 crores.

Amruta Fadnavis owns agricultural land worth ₹1.27 Cr

Amruta Fadnavis owns agricultural land worth ₹1.27 crores. Besides a ₹3 crore house, Devendra Fadnavis also owns another property worth ₹47.

Amruta Fadnavis has a residential property worth ₹36 lakhs

Amruta Fadnavis also owns a residential property valued at ₹36 lakhs.

