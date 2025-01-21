Who is Reeti Pathak? BJP MLA grilling Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

India News
BJP MLA Riti Pathak in Madhya Pradesh has come into the spotlight for questioning her own government's Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla.
During an event, MLA Riti Pathak questioned Health Minister and Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla about a 7 crore fund, leaving everyone present astonished.
The MLA listed the shortcomings of the health department in front of Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, stating that 7 crore rupees from her fund had disappeared despite complaints.
MLA Riti Pathak said she had requested a 7 crore fund for health services, which was approved by the CM, but disappeared after reaching the department.
As soon as Riti Pathak made this statement, the Deputy CM was left speechless. The opposition has seized upon this statement and attacked the government.
Riti Pathak is a first-time MLA. Although she has been elected as a Member of Parliament by winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. But she is now an MLA from Sidhi.
