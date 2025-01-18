India News
The Kalkaji seat in the Delhi 2025 elections is set for an interesting contest. Congress has fielded the dynamic Alka Lamba against CM Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.
On Makar Sankranti, January 14, 2025, Alka Lamba filed her nomination from the Kalkaji constituency, bringing her back into the spotlight.
Alka Lamba was born on September 21, 1971, in Delhi. Her father's name is Amarnath Lamba, and her mother's name is Rajbala Lamba.
Alka Lamba received her early education from a government school in Delhi. She completed her 12th grade from Delhi Government Girls Senior Secondary School No. 1.
Alka Lamba earned a BSc from Dayal Singh College, University of Delhi, an MSc in Chemistry from St. Stephen's College, and an MEd from Bundelkhand University.
Alka Lamba began her career in student politics. At 19, she joined NSUI and became the president of the student union at Delhi University.
Alka married Lokesh Kapoor, a wealthy Delhi resident, during her time in NSUI politics. They have a son named Ritik Lamba.
In 2003, Alka Lamba's political career caused a rift between her and Lokesh. He accused her of neglecting family for political ambitions.
Political rumors, particularly regarding a relationship with Ashish Khetan, led to the breakdown of Alka and Lokesh's marriage. They divorced in 2023.
